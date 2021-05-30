Oneida County Sheriff’s Dept. Sergeant killed in ATV crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that Sergeant Anton “Archie” Keelin was killed in an ATV crash in Iron County Saturday.

The department is asking for privacy and understanding as members grieve, a Facebook Post Sunday said.

A press release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place Saturday just before 8 p.m in the Town of Oma. Police believe Keelin’s ATV struck something, causing him to fall out of the vehicle and hit a tree. No one else saw the crash.

The release says that when deputies arrived on scene, CPR was being performed on Keelin. He was taken to Aspirus Hospital in Ironwood, Michigan, where the 36-year-old was later pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin DNR.

