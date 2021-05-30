Advertisement

Oneida County Sheriff’s Dept. Sergeant killed in ATV crash

By Stella Porter
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that Sergeant Anton “Archie” Keelin was killed in an ATV crash in Iron County Saturday.

The department is asking for privacy and understanding as members grieve, a Facebook Post Sunday said.

A press release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place Saturday just before 8 p.m in the Town of Oma. Police believe Keelin’s ATV struck something, causing him to fall out of the vehicle and hit a tree. No one else saw the crash.

The release says that when deputies arrived on scene, CPR was being performed on Keelin. He was taken to Aspirus Hospital in Ironwood, Michigan, where the 36-year-old was later pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin DNR.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, store named Hatwrks after the...
Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges
Scattered afternoon storms could be strong on Memorial Day.
First Alert Weather: Early shower possible with thunderstorms by late Memorial Day Afternoon
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge

Latest News

Rachel M. Konieczny
Woman gets 18 months prison for role in illegal daycare operation
Very strong to possibly severe thunderstorms possible by late afternoon
First Alert Weather Day issued for Memorial Day Afternoon due to strong to severe thunderstorm threat
Memorial Day weekend is a welcome sight to Wisconsin travel destinations like Wisconsin Dells.
Wisconsin Dells attractions making do with fewer workers
Scattered afternoon storms could be strong on Memorial Day.
First Alert Weather: Early shower possible with thunderstorms by late Memorial Day Afternoon
Sun mixing with clouds on Monday with scattered afternoon showers/storms. Some storms could be...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast