MPD investigating attempted homicide on city’s west side

Police say a 30-year-old man was stabbed overnight on W. Badger Road
(NBC15)
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide that occurred early Sunday morning near the 800 block of West Badger Road.

According to MPD, one victim was stabbed and sustained serious injuries and received medical treatment. Police say the victim is a 30-year-old white man.

Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

