Memorial Day events and ceremonies across central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Several events and ceremonies will take place this Memorial Day to honor and pay tribute to America’s fallen veterans.

The following events will take place in the central Wisconsin area:

A Memorial Day Parade will take place on Grand Avenue at 9:45 a.m. The parade will form in Brickner’s car lot on Grand Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Cars will be line up around 9:45 a.m. The Wausau Police Department will escort. The parade will end at the Restlawn Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. where Post 10 will conduct the annual Memorial Day tribute to the fallen.

The Oneida County Veterans Council will host a ceremony where they pause to remember and honor fallen veterans. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Mike Webster Stadium in Rhinelander. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The Cliff King Memorial Golf Outing will take place tomorrow at the Stevens Point Country Club at 11 a.m. Golfers are asked to come dressed in their wildest golf attire to pay tribute to Cliff King. Registration for the event will begin at 9:45 a.m.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony will take place at the Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at 11 a.m. Speakers and presenters for the ceremony include Legion Chaplain Michael Fish., Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, the Boy Scouts of America and more.

Several ceremonies will be hosted by Plover VFW Post 10262 and Plover American Legion Post 543, including:

8:00 AM Mc Dill Cemetery Cty Trk HH 8:30 AM Liberty Corners Cty Trk J 8:50 AM Maine Cemetery South Hoover Ave 9:10 AM Korean War Memorial Lake Pacawa in Plover 9:40 AM Restlawn Cemetery St. Hwy 54 in Wood County 10:00 AM Meehan Cemetery St. Hwy 54 and Meehan Drive 10:20 AM St. Bronislava St. Hwy 54 in Plover 10:40 AM Plover Cemetery River Drive in Plover 11:00 AM Village Memorial Off Post Road at Village Hall, Plover

The ceremonies will conclude at 11:00 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park in Plover. A luncheon will follow at noon at the Plover VFW Clubhouse. There is no charge for the luncheon.

Copyright2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.