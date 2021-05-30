First Alert Weather: More clouds, risks of showers & storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be limited by clouds for today and still a bit cooler than average for the later stages of May. A few showers are possible at times, especially this afternoon afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

Partly cloudy tonight and not as chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Memorial Day will kick off with some sunshine during the morning, giving way to increasing clouds in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are expected from 3 PM into the early evening hours as a cold front pushes through the region. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail, and downpours being the main threats. Highs on Monday in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A nice day to start June on Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise as the week goes on. Sunshine mixed with clouds on Wednesday. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected. Highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny Thursday with a chance of showers or a storm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. More humid Friday and for next weekend with summer-type temperatures. Partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Sun and clouds on Saturday with a chance of scattered afternoon storms. High in the mid 80s. A similar story on Sunday with the risk of a storm during the afternoon hours. Rather humid with highs in the mid 80s.

