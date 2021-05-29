UW Health offers advice for unvaccinated people

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Almost 50% of Wisconsinites have not began their vaccine series, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health. UW Health offered advice to that group of people.

UW Health Senior Medical Director of Primary Care, Dr. Matt Anderson, suggested families with both vaccinated and unvaccinated members should have conversations about their health to ensure everyone’s safety.

“It really comes down to understand what those risk are, understanding who is around me, and what risks and conditions do they have?” Anderson explained. “And then talking about it as a family, talking about it as a group and understanding, ‘what are the behaviors as a group that we want to take moving forward, as far as masking and expectations that we set for each other.’”

He encourages unvaccinated people to continue to follow the guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“In public spaces for unvaccinated people, the best advice that we can do to protect themselves and protect others is really to continue masking,” Anderson said. “Continue distancing. The mask is really about source control. We know that there are asymptomatic COVID-19 infections and so part of protecting people around us, is us wearing our mask.”

Next Wednesday Marshfield Children’s will host a vaccine clinic for children ages 12-17.

To find more vaccine providers near you and to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine provider map or the Centers for Disease Control Vaccine Finder map.

