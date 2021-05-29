Advertisement

Stratford’s Breanna Ackley signs to play basketball at Winona State

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Breanna Ackley put up gaudy numbers at Stratford this season, so it’s no surprise the senior signed to play at Winona State University.

Ackley averaged a career-best 19 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field. Ackley reached 1,000 career points this past season.

The senior is planning on playing a versatile role for the Warriors. She says she will be playing both guard and forward.

“I was comfortable on campus and all the other schools I toured it was different than Winona, and I got to meet all the teammates and stuff, so that was different too, and I liked it there,” said Ackley. “Well, we’ll move in August 15-19 and then we have a couple of camps. We have a camp in June and August, so I’ll head over there late June.”

Since Winona isn’t too far away from Stratford, Ackley’s parents will more than likely attend a multitude of games.

“I mean we have family that lives far away too, so I think they’re used to driving,” said Ackley. “I mean it’s 2 hours or so, so I think they’ll be able to make it to games.” easily.”

