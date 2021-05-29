Minocqua prepares for a ‘normal’ Memorial Day weekend

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Minocqua is preparing for Memorial Day, one of its busiest weekends of the year time they call the start of summer.

Traffic is busy in their downtown, a welcome sight for businesses in the area. Krystal Westfahl, the executive director for Let’s Minocqua Visitors Bureau and Chamber of Commerce, says this is what they are used to.

“It’s almost like another day in the Northwoods, but maybe with a little bit of extra.”

Businesses are already seeing the business on Friday that they are used to in the summertime.

“Today has been much busier than it was last year the same day. I think people are just ready to get out. They’re ready to shop, to see people,” Minocqua Popcorn owner Nancy Wescott said.

Minocqua Popcorn says comparing their numbers today with the Friday of Memorial Weekend in 2019, business is up 40-50%. After last year’s was filled with uncertainty, this one feels more normal

“They’re coming and they’re just so happy to see us. Our employees are just so happy to be at work and they’re having fun and our customers are having fun. It’s been really nice,” Wescott said

Though Minocqua wasn’t hit as hard economically by the pandemic as some places, they say downtown is bustling more than it did last year.

“A lot of foot traffic and a lot of people just walking around, trying to figure out what they want to do,” said Gaslight Antiques employee Madison Czlapinski said.

In fact, while this usually signals the start of summer, they say the business has been busy for about a month.

“We’re seeing people out shopping and we’re seeing more folks walking around,” Westfahl said.

While many businesses looking forward to the rest of the summer, they say this weekend is a good sign of what’s to come.

“Our weekends in April and May have been like June Weekends,” Wescott said.

Businesses do say they are short-staffed. They stress patience while shopping this weekend.

