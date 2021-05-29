Advertisement

Minocqua prepares for a ‘normal’ Memorial Day weekend

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Minocqua is preparing for Memorial Day, one of its busiest weekends of the year time they call the start of summer.

Traffic is busy in their downtown, a welcome sight for businesses in the area. Krystal Westfahl, the executive director for Let’s Minocqua Visitors Bureau and Chamber of Commerce, says this is what they are used to.

“It’s almost like another day in the Northwoods, but maybe with a little bit of extra.”

Businesses are already seeing the business on Friday that they are used to in the summertime.

“Today has been much busier than it was last year the same day. I think people are just ready to get out. They’re ready to shop, to see people,” Minocqua Popcorn owner Nancy Wescott said.

Minocqua Popcorn says comparing their numbers today with the Friday of Memorial Weekend in 2019, business is up 40-50%. After last year’s was filled with uncertainty, this one feels more normal

“They’re coming and they’re just so happy to see us. Our employees are just so happy to be at work and they’re having fun and our customers are having fun. It’s been really nice,” Wescott said

Though Minocqua wasn’t hit as hard economically by the pandemic as some places, they say downtown is bustling more than it did last year.

“A lot of foot traffic and a lot of people just walking around, trying to figure out what they want to do,” said Gaslight Antiques employee Madison Czlapinski said.

In fact, while this usually signals the start of summer, they say the business has been busy for about a month.

“We’re seeing people out shopping and we’re seeing more folks walking around,” Westfahl said.

While many businesses looking forward to the rest of the summer, they say this weekend is a good sign of what’s to come.

“Our weekends in April and May have been like June Weekends,” Wescott said.

Businesses do say they are short-staffed. They stress patience while shopping this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
COMPLAINT: Shawano County campground owner charged with felonies in high speed chase
Above Normal Temps
First Alert Weather Day : A frost/freeze to start the holiday weekend
After Gwen Kostrzeski called Marshfield Clinic numerous times, reached out to 7 Investigates,...
7 Investigates: Marshfield Clinic states it has corrected COVID-19 vaccination billing issues
Overhead irrigation protects crop in cold
Farmer uses ice to protect crop from cold
Ralph Illick
Marathon County Public Library Director resigns after being placed on unpaid leave

Latest News

Winners collect their medals at the finish line
Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge returns
race
Race returns to Rib Mountain
vaccinate
UW Health advice for the unvaccinated
A frost advisory is in effect late tonight into Sunday morning for much of the Northwoods.
First Alert Weather: Risk of frost north tonight, chances of showers/storms next couple days
Chilly tonight with frost possible north. More clouds for the rest of the weekend with risk of...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast