First Alert Weather: Risk of frost north tonight, chances of showers/storms next couple days

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday did start off with record lows in Rhinelander at 26° and Merrill at 28° with widespread frost. However, there was plenty of sunshine with a pleasant afternoon. Daytime readings rebounded into the 60s. Changes are on the way for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Mostly clear and chilly tonight with a risk of frost in the Northwoods overnight. Lows in the low 30s north, while in the mid 30s to near 40 central and south.

Sunshine will be limited Sunday with clouds common for much of the day. There is a chance of showers developing in parts of the area during the afternoon. A bit cooler with highs in the low 60s. A cold front will be rolling toward the Wisconsin River Valley on Memorial Day. There is expected to be some intervals of sun in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon to the early evening. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds, downpours, and perhaps hail. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunshine is back on Tuesday with a warmer afternoon. Highs rebounding into the mid 70s. A mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with afternoon scattered showers or storms possible. High in the mid 70s. Partly sunny Thursday with a chance of a shower or storm. High in the upper 70s. Warmer and more humid late in the new week with a fair amount of sunshine on Friday. High in the mid 80s. A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a chance of afternoon storms. High in the mid 80s.

