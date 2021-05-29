Advertisement

California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home

By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities searching the home of Samuel Cassidy say the man who gunned down nine co-workers at a California rail yard had stockpiled an arsenal that included a dozen guns, Molotov cocktails and 25,000 rounds of ammunition.

This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows approximately...
This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows approximately 22,000 thousand rounds of ammunitions found at the residence of Samuel Cassidy, the suspect in the Wednesday May 26, 2021 shooting at a San Jose rail station. Cassidy the shooter who killed 9 at California rail yard had 12 guns, 22,000 rounds of ammunition at house he set on fire.(Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Cassidy’s home in San Jose also was rigged to catch fire before he set off Wednesday on his deadly rampage at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose.

Authorities say they don’t yet know what specifically set off Cassidy’s attack but acquaintances say he’d nursed a hatred of his workplace for at least a decade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
COMPLAINT: Shawano County campground owner charged with felonies in high speed chase
Above Normal Temps
First Alert Weather Day : A frost/freeze to start the holiday weekend
After Gwen Kostrzeski called Marshfield Clinic numerous times, reached out to 7 Investigates,...
7 Investigates: Marshfield Clinic states it has corrected COVID-19 vaccination billing issues
Overhead irrigation protects crop in cold
Farmer uses ice to protect crop from cold
Ralph Illick
Marathon County Public Library Director resigns after being placed on unpaid leave

Latest News

Winners collect their medals at the finish line
Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge returns
race
Race returns to Rib Mountain
vaccinate
UW Health advice for the unvaccinated
A frost advisory is in effect late tonight into Sunday morning for much of the Northwoods.
First Alert Weather: Risk of frost north tonight, chances of showers/storms next couple days
Chilly tonight with frost possible north. More clouds for the rest of the weekend with risk of...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast