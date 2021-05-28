Advertisement

UW Health offers reminders for a safe Memorial Day weekend

The safest gathering to have is one where everyone in attendance is fully vaccinated, UW Health says
By Vanessa Reza
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Last Memorial Day weekend, traveling and large gatherings were discouraged. As COVID-19 cases are decreasing and restrictions are lifted, UW Health is offering reminders for a safe holiday weekend.

The safest gathering to have is one where everyone in attendance is fully vaccinated, UW Health said. Children aged two through 11 are advised to continue to wear masks when in contact with unvaccinated individuals, as they are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines still apply in many places, such as Dane County. Vaccination efforts in Dane County and across the state should blunt the impact of holiday gathering amid the pandemic, UW Health Dr. Matt Anderson said.

“We may see a small spike,” Dr. Matt Anderson said. “I’d be very surprised if it was a significant spike, similar to what we had back in the fall, just because of the amount of immunity we have going forward.”

Large gatherings with vaccinated, partially vaccinated and unvaccinated people in attendance are still not advised, UW Health said. If people do gather in this mixed group, it is safest to do outdoors to allow for distancing, they added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Illick
Marathon County Public Library Director resigns after being placed on unpaid leave
Travis Greil, 38. Booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
State case against former teacher accused of ‘upskirting’ to be dismissed due to Federal plea deal
Mya Naug
Howard teen missing, believed to be with ‘unknown male’
Ryan Shelton, 29
Vilas County man arrested on child pornography charges
First Alert
First Alert Weather Day : A frost/freeze to start the holiday weekend

Latest News

Minocqua sees a lot of traffic downtown Friday afternoon.
Minocqua prepares for a ‘normal’ Memorial Day weekend
Vaccine Tracker
Nearly half of Wisconsin prison inmates are fully vaccinated
First Alert
First Alert Weather Day : A frost/freeze to start the holiday weekend
Breanna Ackley signs to play basketball at Winona State
Breanna Ackley signs to play basketball at Winona State
Scandinavian trolls in Altoona's River Prairie Park.
‘Don’t Wake the Trolls’ in River Prairie