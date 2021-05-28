UW Health offers reminders for a safe Memorial Day weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Last Memorial Day weekend, traveling and large gatherings were discouraged. As COVID-19 cases are decreasing and restrictions are lifted, UW Health is offering reminders for a safe holiday weekend.

The safest gathering to have is one where everyone in attendance is fully vaccinated, UW Health said. Children aged two through 11 are advised to continue to wear masks when in contact with unvaccinated individuals, as they are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines still apply in many places, such as Dane County. Vaccination efforts in Dane County and across the state should blunt the impact of holiday gathering amid the pandemic, UW Health Dr. Matt Anderson said.

“We may see a small spike,” Dr. Matt Anderson said. “I’d be very surprised if it was a significant spike, similar to what we had back in the fall, just because of the amount of immunity we have going forward.”

Large gatherings with vaccinated, partially vaccinated and unvaccinated people in attendance are still not advised, UW Health said. If people do gather in this mixed group, it is safest to do outdoors to allow for distancing, they added.

