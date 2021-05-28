Advertisement

Donte DiVincenzo suffers torn ligament, out for postseason

Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo runs during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball...
Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo runs during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Bucks’ shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo will miss the remainder of the NBA Playoffs after suffering a torn ligament in his left ankle during Thursday’s game.

DiVincenzo has been a vital defender in the Bucks system this season. The guard averaged a career-best in pointers (10.4), rebounds (5.8) and assists (3.1) per game.

The Bucks will likely slide Bryn Forbes or Pat Connaughton in the starting lineup.

Milwaukee will look to sweep the series against the Heat on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

First Alert
First Alert Weather Day : A frost/freeze to start the holiday weekend

