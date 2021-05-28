Donte DiVincenzo suffers torn ligament, out for postseason

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Bucks’ shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo will miss the remainder of the NBA Playoffs after suffering a torn ligament in his left ankle during Thursday’s game.

The injury occurred in the second period of the Bucks’ Game 3 win at Miami last night. pic.twitter.com/0HnuPS2Twh — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 28, 2021

DiVincenzo has been a vital defender in the Bucks system this season. The guard averaged a career-best in pointers (10.4), rebounds (5.8) and assists (3.1) per game.

The Bucks will likely slide Bryn Forbes or Pat Connaughton in the starting lineup.

Milwaukee will look to sweep the series against the Heat on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

