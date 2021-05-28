Donte DiVincenzo suffers torn ligament, out for postseason
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Bucks’ shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo will miss the remainder of the NBA Playoffs after suffering a torn ligament in his left ankle during Thursday’s game.
DiVincenzo has been a vital defender in the Bucks system this season. The guard averaged a career-best in pointers (10.4), rebounds (5.8) and assists (3.1) per game.
The Bucks will likely slide Bryn Forbes or Pat Connaughton in the starting lineup.
Milwaukee will look to sweep the series against the Heat on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.