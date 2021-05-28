Advertisement

Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff for Memorial Day

American flag
American flag(Madison Martin)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff for Memorial Day.

“Our service members exemplify great courage, selflessness, dedication, hard work, and determination, and we owe so much to the brave individuals who have given their lives in battle—they will forever be heroes,” said Gov. Evers. “On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, this Memorial Day, I share my heartfelt gratitude to the members of our nation’s armed forces, those who laid down their lives, and offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones they left behind.”

