Farmer uses ice to protect crop from cold

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the threat of freezing temperatures tonight into early tomorrow, blueberry farmer Chet Skippy of Chet’s Blueberries in Stevens Point is preparing in a counterintuitive way.

“What happens is we’ll completely cover them with ice. And the ice will insulate them, but you’ve got to keep the irrigation going until all the ice is gone,” Skippy said.

That means keeping the water running until tomorrow early afternoon most likely. He learned the hard way to have measures in place to protect against a late season frost. That’s when he put in a whole system of overhead irrigation.

“We lost a whole crop a few years ago. And then I said, well that just doesn’t make any sense, so I made another investment. What do you do?” Skippy said.

He said certain strains of his blueberries need more attention than others.

“The earlier ones you have to watch, because the earlier ones are coming along, they’ll start to blossom earlier. So you have to watch them much closer. And as soon as they blossom you have to watch them and if it gets too cold you have to get the water on them,” he said.

He recommends the method to commercial farmers no matter what type of berries they grow.

“I think we’ve got it down pat finally. So we should have a fairly good crop every year from now on,” he said.

