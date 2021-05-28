Family of boy born 11 weeks early thankful for Marshfield Children Hospital’s level 3 NICU

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Last year, we introduced you to Will Paetow, who was one of the 2020 Miracle Kids for Marshfield Children’s Hospital. Will is a fun and strong-willed little boy who had to fight for his life right after birth. And it’s the NICU staff who helped make him a survivor.

Will’s mom, Carolyn Paetow, said she started experiencing a lot of stomach pain 29 weeks into her pregnancy. That’s when she was diagnosed with HELLP syndrome. HELLP syndrome is a rare, life-threatening form of preeclampsia that causes high blood pressure during pregnancy.

“My white blood count was super, super low and my liver enzymes were very high, and my organs were starting to shut down,” Carolyn said.

Any mother knows that delivering a baby at 29 weeks comes with a lot of risks. But for Carolyn, she didn’t have a choice.

“Once we got to Marshfield, the doctor there said we’re going to have the baby early, and I said oh in the next couple days? And they said, like right now.”

Delivering Will 11 weeks early was the only way to get rid of the HELLP syndrome and save both mom and baby.

Dr. Aditya Joshi is a neonatologist at Marshfield Children’s Hospital. He said about 15-20% of premature deliveries happen because of preeclampisa. When babies are born premature they can have a wide range of medical problems.

“It’s a very stressful time for parents to have their babies admitted at the neonatal intensive care unit,” Dr. Joshi said.

But the preemies there are under the best possible care.

“Marshfield Children’s Hospital NICU is a level 3 NICU that provides a wide range of services to newborn babies and their parents and a wide range of tools that could help in the prompt diagnosis and management of newborn babies, which not a whole lot of other places can provide,” Dr. Joshi explained.

Another service they provide, that sometimes goes unsaid, is the peace of mind they give to families. It’s something Carolyn said their family can never forget.

“We trusted them with something so precious to us, and they took care of him and helped him grow so that we were able to bring him home.”

Carolyn said Will is in 4K this year and is doing great. While he may be a little delayed, she said he’s reaching his milestones one by one.

May is Preeclampisa Awareness Month, a time when we recognize what families like Will’s go through because of the disorder.

