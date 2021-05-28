Advertisement

‘Don’t Wake the Trolls’ in River Prairie

Pay a visit to River Prairie to wake the sleeping Scandinavian trolls this long weekend.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Scandinavian trolls are taking over River Prairie Park in Altoona, yes you read that correctly, interactive troll sculptures are out to play in Wisconsin.

The mastermind behind the installation art comes all the way from Gothenburg, Sweden but the trolls have been assembled and brought to life by locally-owned Artisan Forge Metalworks and Solar Forma.

Mike Golat is Altoona’s city administrator, he says these trolls play into one of the founding values of the park which is family.

“The legend is that if the trolls see sunlight they turn to stone so that’s what that is they’re kind of stones and they’re the petrified trolls but if you go up and touch ‘em then they wake up,” says Golat.

A whimsical and free visit this Memorial Day weekend, but be careful Golat says the more hands that touch the stone faces, the grumpier the trolls become.

