COVID vaccine clinic to be held June 2 for 12-17 year olds

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Children’s will be hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children age 12 and older at Marshfield Medical Center in Neillsville, N3708 River Ave. in Neillsville.

The clinic will take place on Wednesday, June 2 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Those 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The second dose will be scheduled during your visit.

You do not need to be a Marshfield Children’s patient to receive a vaccine during this event, but parental consent is required.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.