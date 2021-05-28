Advertisement

COVID vaccine clinic to be held June 2 for 12-17 year olds

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Children’s will be hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children age 12 and older at Marshfield Medical Center in Neillsville, N3708 River Ave. in Neillsville.

The clinic will take place on Wednesday, June 2 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Those 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The second dose will be scheduled during your visit.

You do not need to be a Marshfield Children’s patient to receive a vaccine during this event, but parental consent is required.

