All veterans encouraged to walk in Wausau Memorial Day parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Area Veterans Committee will hold its annual Memorial Day parade on Saturday to honor those who have lost while serving in the U.S. military.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 501 Stewart Ave. and end at the Opportunity, Inc. located at 388 River Drive.

The parade will not have floats or bands due to COVID-19 precautions but will feature veterans, area veteran organizations, and community leaders. All veterans are invited to walk in the parade.

A ceremony will be held at the Opportunity, Inc. building following the parade. Bob Weller, First Vice Commander at the Wausau American Legion Post 10 will be the Master of Ceremonies. Thom Passow a Liaison Officer at Post 10 will be the guest speaker. The event will also include an exercise of the Military Rites and Taps.

Originally known as Decoration Day, the holiday was all about decorating the gravestones of those who lost their lives in the service. It was changed to Memorial Day in 1971 when it became a federal holiday.

Weller hopes that the community will take time to honor the holiday this year and spend time reflecting.

“I think it’s become more a three-day weekend and it’s not for selling mattresses or selling cars. It’s not for social enjoyment. It’s for remembrance of those who suffered and died,” Weller said. “One of the things people can do is at least stop by a cemetery. At least recognize the fact that it’s an important day in America. You wouldn’t be breathing free air if it wasn’t for these people.”

The Wausau Area Veterans Committee will also hold a ceremony on Memorial Day at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau at 11 a.m. CLICK HERE for details.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.