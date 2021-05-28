Ace Hardware to give away over 1 million American flags Saturday

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WEAU) - Ace Hardware is giving away one million American flags Saturday at its stores across the United States.

The first 240 customers at participating Ace Hardware stores on Saturday, May 29 will receive a free 8-inch by 12-inch American flag. No purchase is necessary.

Last year, 535,000 flags were given to customers. Additionally, 535,000 flags were given to over 2,000 Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts around the country. The flags given to the VFW Posts will be used to mark and honor veterans’ graves for Memorial Day, Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer for Ace Hardware, said.

“With Ace stores easily accessible to millions of Americans, we wanted to step up and provide a way for our customers, and our store owners and associates, to pay tribute to our military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” Lefko said.

Hal Roesch, VFW National Commander, said that working with companies like Ace Hardware helps make sure that veterans are never forgotten.

“Memorial Day is one of the most important days of the year as we recognize and honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s fallen heroes,” Roesch said.

Flags are available at participating Ace Hardware locations while supplies last. You can find the nearest Ace Hardware store by going to their website here.

