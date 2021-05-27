“Your Town: Marshfield” kicks off June 1

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Tuesday, June 1 the news team at WSAW-TV will feature a series of special reports highlighting “Your Town: Marshfield.”

Our stories include:

-Full coverage of Marshfield’s Dairyfest, the city’s annual celebration of agriculture. We’ll be live at the Dairyfest during Sunrise 7 the morning of Friday, June 4. We’ll have live coverage of Friday’s Picnic in the Plaza, Saturday’s Dairyfest Parade, and the 40th annual Pie and Ice Cream social to benefit Upham Mansion.

-A trip to Marshfield wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the Wildwood Zoo to check in with the park’s biggest stars, Kodiak Bears Munsey and Boda. A local artist continues to photograph and document the bears, her work is now featured in an online sketchbook. We’ll also introduce you to a fan favorite that’s returning to the zoo—prairie dogs!

-We’ll also take you inside the Marshfield Heritage Museum for a trip back in time to see how the city got it’s nickname “Hub City”.

The week-long coverage also includes two live broadcasts on Thursday, June 3 from the Wildwood Zoo and Friday, June 4 from Wenzel Family Plaza. Watch NewsChannel 7 at Five with Jeff Thelen, Kassandra Sepeda and Meteorologist Mark Holley as they share the stories that help define the City of Marshfield.

Join us for all of that and much more. Our series of special reports will be featured daily in newscasts on WSAW-TV, June 1 – 6.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.