Workers at Wausau East honored with award

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East High School has two new honorees that were “caught in the act” this year.

The Wausau School Foundation surprised Officer Nick Stetzer and teacher Mark Poppe with their annual “Caught in the Act” award.

Officer Stetzer and his therapy dog Badge are recognized for helping students manage anxiety in a difficult year.

Poppe teaches in the auto-mechanics shop. He was nominated for recognizing a student with car trouble, and finding the resources to get it fixed for free.

“What we do is we recognize teachers and staff of the district who go above and beyond in their job description. Sometimes it’s in the classroom, the lunchroom, outside on the playground. Just recognizing these people for doing an amazing job at an already hard job,” said Wausau School Foundation Board Member Amy Reif.

Recipients get nominated by students, parents and their peers. This year there were 70 nominees and 20 winners throughout the district.

The foundation is a donation-funded non-profit that helps Wausau kids in need. The award goes to people working in the Wausau school district who do the same.

