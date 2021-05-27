Advertisement

Wisconsin public schools to get fraction of what Evers wants

(FILE) Students at Van Buren Elementary School.
(FILE) Students at Van Buren Elementary School.(WMTV)
By Scott Bauer
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin public schools would receive $150 million more in state funding over two years under the Republican budget plan to be approved by a legislative committee.

That is less than 10% of what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called for.

It was not immediately clear Thursday if enough was being spent to ensure federal funding would not be lost.

Wisconsin is slated to receive $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding approved by Congress, including $1.5 billion under the American Rescue Plan that President Joe Biden signed in March.

The federal law requires the state to spend $387 million on K-12 schools to keep that money.

