Advertisement

Wisconsin public schools to get fraction of what Evers wants

By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin public schools would receive $150 million more in state funding over two years under the Republican budget plan to be approved by a legislative committee.

That is less than 10% of what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called for.

It was not immediately clear Thursday if enough was being spent to ensure federal funding would not be lost.

Wisconsin is slated to receive $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding approved by Congress, including $1.5 billion under the American Rescue Plan that President Joe Biden signed in March. The federal law requires the state to spend $387 million on K-12 schools to keep that money.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Illick
Marathon County Public Library Director resigns after being placed on unpaid leave
Travis Greil, 38. Booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
State case against former teacher accused of ‘upskirting’ to be dismissed due to Federal plea deal
Mya Naug
Howard teen missing, believed to be with ‘unknown male’
Ryan Shelton, 29
Vilas County man arrested on child pornography charges
First Alert
First Alert Weather Day : A frost/freeze to start the holiday weekend

Latest News

The expansion would make more people, including some restaurant workers, eligible for health...
Push for expanding BadgerCare could benefit business recovery
Nearly 30 referred for voter fraud in presidential election
Sen. Tammy Baldwin infrastructure interview
Sen. Tammy Baldwin touts Biden’s “American Jobs Plan”
FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Jr. speaks...
Wisconsin remains a priority state for redistricting
Republicans move to reinstate job search requirement for unemployment benefits