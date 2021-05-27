Vilas County man arrested on child pornography charges

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 29-year-old man from Eagle River is facing charges of possession of child pornography following an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Ryan D. Shelton was arrested Wednesday. He remains at the Vilas County Jail.

According to a news release from the DOJ, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about suspected child pornography. A search warrant was executed at Shelton’s home and he was subsequently arrested.

This investigation was led by the Wisconsin DOJ DCI, with assistance from Vilas County Sheriff’s Office and Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

