Advertisement

Vilas County man arrested on child pornography charges

Ryan Shelton, 29
Ryan Shelton, 29(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 29-year-old man from Eagle River is facing charges of possession of child pornography following an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Ryan D. Shelton was arrested Wednesday. He remains at the Vilas County Jail.

According to a news release from the DOJ, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about suspected child pornography. A search warrant was executed at Shelton’s home and he was subsequently arrested.

This investigation was led by the Wisconsin DOJ DCI, with assistance from Vilas County Sheriff’s Office and Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Illick
Marathon County Public Library Director resigns after being placed on unpaid leave
Travis Greil, 38. Booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
State case against former teacher accused of ‘upskirting’ to be dismissed due to Federal plea deal
Mya Naug
Howard teen missing, believed to be with ‘unknown male’
First Alert
First Alert Weather Day : A frost/freeze to start the holiday weekend

Latest News

Vaccine Tracker
Nearly half of Wisconsin prison inmates are fully vaccinated
First Alert
First Alert Weather Day : A frost/freeze to start the holiday weekend
Breanna Ackley signs to play basketball at Winona State
Breanna Ackley signs to play basketball at Winona State
Marshfield Clinic corrects issue after several people receive bills for COVID-19 vaccine
Marshfield Clinic corrects issue after several people receive bills for COVID-19 vaccine
Veterans remind Americans to remember what Memorial Day is really about
Veterans remind Americans to remember what Memorial Day is really about