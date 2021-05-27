Advertisement

The Wisconsin DNR offers tips to avoid boating accidents and deaths

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Six people have died in boating incidents in the state this year, compared to 22 last year. The Wisconsin DNR says they can be prevented.

Boating Law Administrator Lt. Darren Kuhn says wearing a life jacket can help save a life.

“The state law requires that you have one, wearable life jacket for everyone on board, but we take it a step further.” Kuhn said. “We encourage you all or anyone that’s on a boat to wear your life jacket.”

Ensuring the life jacket fits each passenger properly is also important, according to Kuhn.

“A life jacket that’s properly worn should be a little snug and it has to be fastened,” Kuhn explained. “If you’re wearing your life jacket and it’s not fastened, in the event that you go into the water, the life jacket’s going to come off and it’s not going to do its job.”

Boats should be operated just as a car or truck on the road, Kuhn said. This includes boaters being alert at all times.

“Save the alcoholic beverages for when you get back home or have a designated captain,” Kuhn said. “It’s no different than being in the car. We stress designated drivers and boating is the same with that.”

Kuhn encourages new and experienced boaters to take a boater safety course before getting out on the water.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources offers an online course for $30.

