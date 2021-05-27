Advertisement

Republicans vote to end 8-year UW tuition freeze

(WEAU)
By Associated Press and Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Legislature’s Republican-led budget committee has voted to end a University of Wisconsin tuition freeze that has been in place for eight years and long been a GOP priority that had bipartisan support.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed extending the tuition freeze in his budget proposal, along with spending $190 million more on higher education. But the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee went in a different direction Thursday, ending the tuition freeze and adding just $21 million in state funding.

University leaders for years have criticized the tuition freeze, saying it makes it hard to fund the university and threatens educational quality.

University of Wisconsin- Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank appreciated the decision to end the tuition freeze, saying it allows UW System schools to manage tuition increases.

“We will continue to advocate for other priorities, including much-needed facilities for the College of Engineering and the College of Letters and Science,” she said. “We will also make the case for continued investment in our greatest asset -the faculty and staff who make this university great.”

UW System President Tommy Thompson also supported the decision.

“By not extending the $45 million annual budget reduction and by not further mandating a tuition freeze, the budget committee offers the UW System flexibility to develop talent, generate life-changing research and deliver the education students expect and families deserve,” said Thompson. " Besides its people, the University of Wisconsin is the state’s greatest asset and we will never relent on our efforts to improve the lives of every citizen in Wisconsin by making the UW System the best it can be.”

Once the Joint Finance Committee concludes its budget work, the bills will be sent to each house for passage and then sent to Gov. Evers’ desk.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Illick
Marathon County Public Library Director resigns after being placed on unpaid leave
Travis Greil, 38. Booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
State case against former teacher accused of ‘upskirting’ to be dismissed due to Federal plea deal
Mya Naug
Howard teen missing, believed to be with ‘unknown male’
Ryan Shelton, 29
Vilas County man arrested on child pornography charges
First Alert
First Alert Weather Day : A frost/freeze to start the holiday weekend

Latest News

Vaccine Tracker
Nearly half of Wisconsin prison inmates are fully vaccinated
First Alert
First Alert Weather Day : A frost/freeze to start the holiday weekend
Breanna Ackley signs to play basketball at Winona State
Breanna Ackley signs to play basketball at Winona State
Scandinavian trolls in Altoona's River Prairie Park.
‘Don’t Wake the Trolls’ in River Prairie
Marshfield Clinic corrects issue after several people receive bills for COVID-19 vaccine
Marshfield Clinic corrects issue after several people receive bills for COVID-19 vaccine