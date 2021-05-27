National Poppy Day: Honor the fallen, support the living

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Every year around Memorial Day it is a familiar sight. Someone wearing a red poppy. But do you know why it is worn? The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice that is worn by Americans and citizens of allied nations since World War I to honor those who served and died in all wars.

Wearing the flower on National Poppy Day, May 28, 2021, pays tribute to the fallen and the future of living veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families.

Led by the American Legion Auxiliary, each year members of The American Legion Family distribute poppies with a request that the person receiving the flower make a donation. The funds raised are used to assist veterans who have medical needs.

For more information, to get involved or donate to the cause, visit https://www.legion.org/poppyday

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.