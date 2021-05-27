Marathon County Public Library Director resigns after being placed on unpaid leave

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Public Library Board of Trustees met Thursday morning to discuss its response to an employee complaint.

According to a news release, after discussions in a close session, the board approved three motions including the resignation of library director Ralph Illick. He had been on unpaid leave, but no other detail have been released.

The board also voted to authorize the Marathon County employee resources director to draft a severance agreement consistent with the guidance provided by the library board. And lastly, the board voted to authorize the Marathon County Employee Resources Director and the interim library Director to take appropriate action with regard to library employees Tom O’Neill and Matthew Derpinghaus. They are also on unpaid leave and have been since May 19.

Leah Giordano is currently the interim director.

