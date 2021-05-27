Advertisement

Marathon County Public Library Director resigns after being placed on unpaid leave

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Public Library Board of Trustees met Thursday morning to discuss its response to an employee complaint.

According to a news release, after discussions in a close session, the board approved three motions including the resignation of library director Ralph Illick. He had been on unpaid leave, but no other detail have been released.

The board also voted to authorize the Marathon County employee resources director to draft a severance agreement consistent with the guidance provided by the library board. And lastly, the board voted to authorize the Marathon County Employee Resources Director and the interim library Director to take appropriate action with regard to library employees Tom O’Neill and Matthew Derpinghaus. They are also on unpaid leave and have been since May 19.

Leah Giordano is currently the interim director.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Greil, 38. Booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
State case against former teacher accused of ‘upskirting’ to be dismissed due to Federal plea deal
Mya Naug
Howard teen missing, believed to be with ‘unknown male’
Ryan Shelton, 29
Vilas County man arrested on child pornography charges
First Alert
First Alert Weather Day : A frost/freeze to start the holiday weekend

Latest News

First Alert
First Alert Weather Day : A frost/freeze to start the holiday weekend
Breanna Ackley signs to play basketball at Winona State
Breanna Ackley signs to play basketball at Winona State
Marshfield Clinic corrects issue after several people receive bills for COVID-19 vaccine
Marshfield Clinic corrects issue after several people receive bills for COVID-19 vaccine
Veterans remind Americans to remember what Memorial Day is really about
Veterans remind Americans to remember what Memorial Day is really about
Holiday weekend travelers hit the roads, tourist hot spots ready for visitors
Holiday weekend travelers hit the roads, tourist hot spots ready for visitors