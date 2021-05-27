Library Board decides to accept resignation of director

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Library Board has a decision on the fate of Library Director Ralph Illick. Illick and two other library employees went on unpaid leave after a closed meeting by the board May 19. This morning the board met again to review the situation.

Deputy Corporation Counsel Michael Puerner said there is still an ongoing investigation into the accusations that were made against these three employees, so the board hasn’t disclosed the exact nature of the charges against Illick along with business manager Tom O’Neill and support services manager Matthew Derpinghaus.

Three motions were passed in this morning’s meeting.

“The first was that they moved to accept the resignation of the library director Ralph Illick. The second was to authorize the Marathon County Employee Resource Director to draft a severance agreement with Mr. Illick,” Puerner said.

They also made recommendations to Employee Resources on how to respond to the other two employees. At this time they have not been terminated, but they will remain on unpaid leave until the County Employee Resource Department makes its decision.

