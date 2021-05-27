Advertisement

Kroger announces $1M cash prizes, year of free groceries to reward vaccinations

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Kroger announced a new effort in collaboration with the Biden administration to encourage more Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The #CommunityImmunity campaign launches next week and includes five $1 million payouts and 50 chances for a year of free groceries.

Kroger will announce more details including prizes, official rules and eligibility when the giveaway begins.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Illick
Marathon County Public Library Director resigns after being placed on unpaid leave
Travis Greil, 38. Booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
State case against former teacher accused of ‘upskirting’ to be dismissed due to Federal plea deal
Mya Naug
Howard teen missing, believed to be with ‘unknown male’
Ryan Shelton, 29
Vilas County man arrested on child pornography charges
First Alert
First Alert Weather Day : A frost/freeze to start the holiday weekend

Latest News

Vaccine Tracker
Nearly half of Wisconsin prison inmates are fully vaccinated
FILE - Scott Peterson, center, with defense attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Pat Harris...
DA won’t seek new death sentence against Scott Peterson
First Alert
First Alert Weather Day : A frost/freeze to start the holiday weekend
Breanna Ackley signs to play basketball at Winona State
Breanna Ackley signs to play basketball at Winona State
Marshfield Clinic corrects issue after several people receive bills for COVID-19 vaccine
Marshfield Clinic corrects issue after several people receive bills for COVID-19 vaccine