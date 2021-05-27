Advertisement

WATCH: Jet skiers put out boat fire off Cleveland’s Whiskey Island

By Brian Duffy
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rescued from their burning boat just moments before they would have been forced to jump into Lake Erie as the Bayliner they were riding was overtaken by flames.

After the men were rescued, jet skiers surrounded the boat, spinning into turns and sending waves of water onto the boat and putting out the flames.

**WARNING: The following video contains explicit language**

Coast Guard Petty Officer Lauren Steenson said, when notified of emergency situations, the Coast Guard will send out an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, or U.M.I.B., to make other boaters in the area aware in hopes that they may be able to help in a rescue situation.

It is unclear if that is what happened in this case.

“Clearly, the jet skiers were trying to help and we do encourage other mariners to be there and keep an eye on each other, but in this situation, the Coast Guard does not recommend those tactics,” she said.

Boaters in that situation should always try and put out the fire themselves and then look for ways off the boat if the situation becomes unsafe.

In this case, the boat apparently was carrying a significant amount of fuel.

“It’s definitely a concern. The No. 1 priority would be to extinguish the fire as quickly as possible and keep it away from the fuel source,” Steenson said.

Neither of the boaters were injured.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Illick
Marathon County Public Library Director resigns after being placed on unpaid leave
Travis Greil, 38. Booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
State case against former teacher accused of ‘upskirting’ to be dismissed due to Federal plea deal
Mya Naug
Howard teen missing, believed to be with ‘unknown male’
Ryan Shelton, 29
Vilas County man arrested on child pornography charges
First Alert
First Alert Weather Day : A frost/freeze to start the holiday weekend

Latest News

Vaccine Tracker
Nearly half of Wisconsin prison inmates are fully vaccinated
FILE - Scott Peterson, center, with defense attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Pat Harris...
DA won’t seek new death sentence against Scott Peterson
First Alert
First Alert Weather Day : A frost/freeze to start the holiday weekend
Breanna Ackley signs to play basketball at Winona State
Breanna Ackley signs to play basketball at Winona State
Marshfield Clinic corrects issue after several people receive bills for COVID-19 vaccine
Marshfield Clinic corrects issue after several people receive bills for COVID-19 vaccine