Advertisement

Gov. Evers to kick off pride month, raise pride flag at Capitol

(Image: Wikimedia Commons)
(Image: Wikimedia Commons)(Wikimedia Commons)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Tuesday, June 1, Governor Tony Evers will kick off pride month by raising the Rainbow Pride flag at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

The third annual raising will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the entrance located on the corner of Main Street and King Street, according to the Governor’s office. The flag was flown over the Capitol for the first time in state history in 2019.

The community is welcome and encouraged to attend—following appropriate CDC and local public health guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Governor’s office said the Rainbow Pride flag will not disrupt other flags that regularly fly over the State Capitol building. This includes the U.S flag, state flag and POW-MIA flag.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Illick
Marathon County Public Library Director resigns after being placed on unpaid leave
Travis Greil, 38. Booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
State case against former teacher accused of ‘upskirting’ to be dismissed due to Federal plea deal
Mya Naug
Howard teen missing, believed to be with ‘unknown male’
Ryan Shelton, 29
Vilas County man arrested on child pornography charges
First Alert
First Alert Weather Day : A frost/freeze to start the holiday weekend

Latest News

Vaccine Tracker
Nearly half of Wisconsin prison inmates are fully vaccinated
First Alert
First Alert Weather Day : A frost/freeze to start the holiday weekend
Breanna Ackley signs to play basketball at Winona State
Breanna Ackley signs to play basketball at Winona State
Marshfield Clinic corrects issue after several people receive bills for COVID-19 vaccine
Marshfield Clinic corrects issue after several people receive bills for COVID-19 vaccine
Veterans remind Americans to remember what Memorial Day is really about
Veterans remind Americans to remember what Memorial Day is really about