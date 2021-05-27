Gov. Evers to kick off pride month, raise pride flag at Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Tuesday, June 1, Governor Tony Evers will kick off pride month by raising the Rainbow Pride flag at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

The third annual raising will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the entrance located on the corner of Main Street and King Street, according to the Governor’s office. The flag was flown over the Capitol for the first time in state history in 2019.

The community is welcome and encouraged to attend—following appropriate CDC and local public health guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Governor’s office said the Rainbow Pride flag will not disrupt other flags that regularly fly over the State Capitol building. This includes the U.S flag, state flag and POW-MIA flag.

