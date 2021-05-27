Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day : A frost/freeze to start the holiday weekend

Most low temperatures will remain well below 32° for several hours for the beginning of the weekend
By Mark Holley
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

A First Alert Weather Day continues into Saturday morning for frosty conditions that will develop early Saturday due in part, to clear skies, light winds and chilly temperatures spilling into the Badger State. While most areas will have frost Saturday morning, some locations in the Northwoods will have temperatures in the 20s for several hours, which may lead to a killing freeze.

Freeze/Frost
Freeze/Frost(WSAW)
Frost will be likely for most areas and a killing freeze is possible
Frost will be likely for most areas and a killing freeze is possible(WSAW)
Will be a frosty night tonight
Will be a frosty night tonight(WSAW)

Covering plants or bringing them indoors (if possible) will need to be done Friday night to continue the growing season for most plants and other forms of vegetation.

Plant Hardiness
Plant Hardiness(WSAW)

After a frosty start this weekend, the rest of the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend forecast looks fairly nice throughout the beginning of the weekend. A few showers will return by late Monday afternoon as warmer temperatures return with high temps back the lower 70s by Monday.

Frosty Saturday morning with a few light evening showers Monday
Frosty Saturday morning with a few light evening showers Monday(WSAW)

Warmer and more seasonal temperatures will continue into the first week of June with occasional shower and thunderstorms chances throughout the first weekend in June.

