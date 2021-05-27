DHS rolls out new COVID-19 dashboard

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is rolling out a new COVID-19 dashboard that gives new ways to measure the state’s COVID-19 vaccination and infection data. The new dashboard will show vaccination data, vaccines, testing, and COVID-19 deaths. The dashboard will also be showing seven-day averages. The weekly averages will help to regulate any day-to-day fluctuations.

The Wisconsin DHS is also using a new process to have numbers reported to them. This way numbers won’t appear as inaccurately low.

“To make our data more precise we have improved our efforts on reporting daily, new, and probable cases. Also reporting newly recorded deaths. SO they are not impacted by data cleaning and quality assurance efforts,” DHS Director of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases Traci Desalvo said.

The DHS will be updating their data five days a week now, Monday-Friday.

