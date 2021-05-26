Advertisement

Power outages reported across Central, NorthCentral Wisconsin

Some of the reusable material will be turned into electricity. (Source:WALB)
Some of the reusable material will be turned into electricity. (Source:WALB)
By Jeff Thelen
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service is reporting more than 10,000 customers without power Tuesday evening.

According to it’s website, more then 4100 people in Wausau were in the dark as of 7pm. In Rothschild the number was 2391. With Rib Mountain at 1446.

A line of storms with high winds and lightening grumbled through the area late Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
1 injured by BB gun in attempted Wood County robbery
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
3 Marathon County Public Library employees are on unpaid leave.
3 Marathon County Public Library employees on unpaid leave following meeting
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
“It’s about character”: Aaron Rodgers opens up about situation with Packers
After seven years and over $200,000 raised, the memorial is now finished.
Dick Trickle Memorial holds dedication, will forever be “99% complete”

Latest News

Storm Reports
First Alert Weather : Showers/storms ending tonight
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Packers remain focused on the field, committed to Rodgers as the quarterback
Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Man pleads guilty to deadly stabbing of 2 brothers
From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.,...
House GOP leaders condemn Greene over Holocaust comments