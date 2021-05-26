Power outages reported across Central, NorthCentral Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service is reporting more than 10,000 customers without power Tuesday evening.

According to it’s website, more then 4100 people in Wausau were in the dark as of 7pm. In Rothschild the number was 2391. With Rib Mountain at 1446.

A line of storms with high winds and lightening grumbled through the area late Tuesday afternoon.

