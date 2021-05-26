Packers remain focused on the field, committed to Rodgers as the quarterback

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers sent a clear message to the organization on ESPN last night. He is thankful for almost everything in Green Bay, but he left out one portion of the organization.

“I love Jordan,” said Rodgers. “He’s a great kid. A lot of fun to work together. I love the coaching staff. Love my teammates. Love the fan base in Green Bay. It’s been an incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about the philosophy.”

The organization continues to maintain the same stance on Rodgers.

“Aaron definitely knows how we feel about him,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. “How he’s such an important part to our football team.”

While the team wants Rodgers back, he says he wants the organization to take note of an important face.

“The people make an organization. The people make a business. Sometimes that gets forgotten,” Rodgers said.

The veterans who took part in camp made it clear they are here for their bonuses. There is no animosity to Rodgers.

“Everybody has their personal situations,” said Packers safety Adrian Amos. “You support everybody’s personal situations. I’m getting paid to go out there and perform regardless of what’s going on around me.”

Amos said he still talks to Rodgers and only listens to what he has told him personally. Amos said he finds the situation funny.

