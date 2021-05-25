WI State Patrol trooper, two others injured after squad was struck by passing driver

CITY OF EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers to move over for roadside emergency and maintenance workers after a trooper, along with two other people, was injured when her squad car was struck during a traffic stop.

In a Facebook post, officials wrote that the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office was called around 9:15 a.m. Monday for a three-vehicle crash with injuries along I-94, 5 miles south of the City of Eau Claire. It was also noted that one of the vehicles was that of a state trooper.

Authorities’ initial investigation indicated that the trooper was inside her car during a traffic stop when her squad car was hit by a passing driver. The crash caused the trooper’s car to then strike the vehicle she had initially pulled over, law enforcement continued.

All three drivers involved were injured and taken to local hospitals.

Wisconsin State Patrol said the condition of the drivers was unknown.

