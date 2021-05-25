Advertisement

WI State Patrol trooper, two others injured after squad was struck by passing driver

The initial investigation shows a trooper was inside her squad car during a traffic stop when...
The initial investigation shows a trooper was inside her squad car during a traffic stop when her squad car was struck by a passing motorist, state patrol reported on Facebook.(Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CITY OF EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers to move over for roadside emergency and maintenance workers after a trooper, along with two other people, was injured when her squad car was struck during a traffic stop.

In a Facebook post, officials wrote that the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office was called around 9:15 a.m. Monday for a three-vehicle crash with injuries along I-94, 5 miles south of the City of Eau Claire. It was also noted that one of the vehicles was that of a state trooper.

Authorities’ initial investigation indicated that the trooper was inside her car during a traffic stop when her squad car was hit by a passing driver. The crash caused the trooper’s car to then strike the vehicle she had initially pulled over, law enforcement continued.

All three drivers involved were injured and taken to local hospitals.

Wisconsin State Patrol said the condition of the drivers was unknown.

EAU CLAIRE POST – WSP CRUISER STRUCK, INJURIES SUSTAINED DURING TRAFFIC STOP ALONG I-94 IN EAU CLAIRE CO. The Eau...

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Monday, May 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Breaking news
1 injured by BB gun in attempted Wood County robbery
After seven years and over $200,000 raised, the memorial is now finished.
Dick Trickle Memorial holds dedication, will forever be “99% complete”
Roisin Willis after winning at state track.
Stevens Point native Roisin Willis sets age 16 record in 800, qualifies for Olympic Trials

Latest News

File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers speaks publicly for first time since reports surfaced of ‘unhappiness’ in Green Bay
The Village of Weston voted to implement the Schofield Avenue Corridor plan into its...
Weston discusses two corridor plans, votes to approve Schofield Avenue Corridor plan
Corridor Plan Discussions 5/24/2021
Corridor Plan Discussions 5/24/2021
How to Keep Pollinators Safe 5/24/2021
How to Keep Pollinators Safe 5/24/2021