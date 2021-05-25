Weston discusses two corridor plans, votes to approve Schofield Avenue Corridor plan

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Weston voted to implement a plan for the Schofield Avenue corridor into the Village comprehensive plan on Monday.

The Board of Trustees and Plan Commission held a community discussion to hear feedback on two plans, the Schofield Avenue Corridor and the Weston Avenue Corridor. Each plan draws up a blueprint of suggestions for future development of properties along both streets that run through most of Weston.

The area of each street included in the plans. (Village of Weston)

Around 50 people showed up to two separate meetings discussing the two plans, asking questions and getting clarification in the process. Some had strong opinions on what the plans looked like.

“There are multiple options between this present-day status quo and that plan,” a concerned resident said.

The largest discussion occurred in the first meeting, which covered the Schofield Avenue Corridor plan. That layout called for smaller, two to three-story storefronts with apartments or condos above them. The update is one the board of trustees said would be necessary to keep up with the changing climate.

“The trend is towards smaller homes, don’t want to do yard work, don’t want to shovel, ‘I just want to go out and have fun,’” Trustee Loren White said.

Many residents made comments regarding traffic, with concerns surrounding a higher volume as an effect of the plan

Others were worried about impacting residential, single-family properties near Schofield Avenue.

“If you want to address Schofield Avenue, I’m all for it. But don’t impact the residents. Don’t Impact the residents,” another concerned resident said.

The Village clarified that the plan is merely a blueprint for the future and everything is dependent on landowners. It will only guide developers who are interesting in building property in the areas.

“We’re creating a template and waiting for the village to look at all properties to make it better to make that development more attractive,” Village Administrator Keith Donner said.

“I don’t know about you, but I don’t find it a very attractive area. There are old buildings, old well-drilling areas,” trustee Barb Ermeling said while explaining why she felt the plan was necessary.

The board voted unanimously to implement the Schofield Avenue plan into its comprehensive plan. They discussed the Weston Avenue plan later with less discussion, but the results are still unknown right now.

