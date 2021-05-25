Weighing kids’ online presence as Instagram looks to create kids platform

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Activists and law enforcement officials around the country, including Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, are urging Instagram to drop its plans to create a platform for kids under 13. The tech giant Facebook says it’s creating ‘Instagram kids’ to create a platform where it can regulate online safety for kids.

Kaul and the other 44 attorneys general who came out against Instagram for kids say Instagram hasn’t done a good job of protecting kids in the past.

Lieutenant Jeff Stefonek with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department investigates crimes against children online. says not all platforms created for kids are bad. He says one example is the app Popjam, which doesn’t let kids post photos of themselves.

“I think it is possible. We have seen other apps to create tools that do a good job of hiding the identity of younger users. They do a good job of censoring the content,” he said.

He says one big issue with kids on apps is direct messaging. There kids can be reached by people with bad intentions, including scammers and predators.

“We generally don’t see that abduction or sexual assault where it’s the stranger jumping out of the bushes. They don’t need to do that, because they can successfully lure kids or trick kids or threaten them… and do it from afar,” he said.

He also worries about Instagram’s intentions when deciding to engage kids. The platform would reportedly not include ads, but he says it would still get kids accustomed to using the app before becoming a consumer after turning 13.

“Usually, it’s driven by money. Their algorithms, their artificial intelligence that get us to stay on their platform and keep clicking on the next thing are extremely advanced. We adults hardly have a chance to resist those, let alone a child who still has a developing brain. That worries me both as a parent and law enforcement as to how they can influence behavior,” Stefonek said.

Clicking and scrolling also impacts mental health and self-esteem.

“How they tie their own sense of identity to the way their social media posts are received is concerning,” he remarked, citing his own conversations about social media with his kids.

But Stefonek says it’s important to at least introduce social media to kids so they learn how to safely navigate what they will see online.

“Having that educational session with your child on the front end, and then continuing to monitor, ask them questions, see what apps they’re using,” he said.

Lt. Stefonek is giving a presentation on this topic this week in a Marathon County school to both parents and kids.

He says there are a few good websites that educate parents about safe internet use for kids, including netsmartz.org, connectsafely.org and internetmatters.org.

Some apps to watch out for, according to Children’s Wisconsin, are Tik Tok, MeetMe, WhatsApp, Kik, Ask.fm and Omegle.

