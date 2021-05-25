Wausau Area 4th of July Celebration canceled for 2021
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Wausau Area 4th of July Celebration held at Marathon Park won’t be happening in 2021.
An organizer told NewsChannel 7 they were working to get it all together for this summer, but he said this event is a little different as the cost is all upfront and they just ran out of time to make it happen.
The event was originally scheduled for July 1-4, 2021. The organizer said the celebration at Marathon Park will be back in 2022.
