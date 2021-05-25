Wausau Area 4th of July Celebration canceled for 2021

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Wausau Area 4th of July Celebration held at Marathon Park won’t be happening in 2021.

An organizer told NewsChannel 7 they were working to get it all together for this summer, but he said this event is a little different as the cost is all upfront and they just ran out of time to make it happen.

The event was originally scheduled for July 1-4, 2021. The organizer said the celebration at Marathon Park will be back in 2022.

ATTENTION EVERYONE: We regret to inform you we are deciding to cancel our 4th of July event for this year. The decision... Posted by Wausau Area 4th of July Celebration on Monday, May 24, 2021

