Pop-up vaccination clinic in Rhinelander today

By Desiree Fischer
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Health Department will hold a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Rhinelander on Tuesday afternoon.

The clinic will run from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Rouman Cinema. Both the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available to anyone 18 years and older. Vaccinations are free and no appointments are necessary.

Rouman Cinema will also be giving away free popcorn to those getting vaccinated.

