Plover, Rosholt men charged in Rusk Co. meth conspiracy case

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul along with the Rusk County Sheriff announce 11 people have been charged in a meth conspiracy case.

The people charged live in either Wisconsin or Minnesota, including one man from Plover and another from Rosholt. During the investigation which took place between January and May 2021, investigators said the people involved distributed methamphetamine. Law enforcement said they also seized 18 firearms, more than $17,000 in cash, three pounds of meth, and two pounds of THC.

The individuals charged in the complaint (attached) are:

Steven A. Betro, age 61 of Rosholt, Wis.

Jacob C. Channell, age 37 of Ladysmith, Wis.

Barrington M. Daniel, age 53 of Red Wing, Minn.

Cody D. Dewitt, age 30 of Ladysmith, Wis.

Rita D. Hryniewiecki, age 44, of Ladysmith, Wis.

Casey J. Kieleszewski, age 35 of Plover, Wis.

Jeffrey H. Murphy, age 57, of Ladysmith, Wis.

Brittany N. Prestwood, age 31 of Ladysmith, Wis.

Maliki R. Sandley-Wangner, age 27 of Ladysmith, Wis.

Nicholas G. Witt, age 27 of Ladysmith, Wis.

Tyler J. Zimmerman, age 30 of Rudolph, Wis.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.