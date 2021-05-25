Former substitute teacher reaches plea agreement in underaged teen-sex case

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A former substitute teacher in the Wausau and DC Everest School Districts accused of having sex with a minor has reached a plea agreement.

David Faulkner, 50, is charged with child enticement, having sexual intercourse with a child over 16, possession of THC, and 4th-degree sexual assault. At a plea hearing Monday, Faulkner pleaded no contest to all the charges. A judge found Faulkner guilty of three counts and ordered 2 years probation. For the fourth charge of child enticement, court records show the judge withheld a finding of guilt due to a Deferred Entry of Judgement agreement. Court records show the child enticement charge will be dismissed after two years if Faulkner complies with the conditions of the agreement and obtains no new criminal charges.

In the hearing Monday, prosecutors also agreed to amend his initial charge of manufacture/deliver THC to possession of THC.

According to an August press release from the Wausau Police Department, they began an investigation into Faulkner after a 26-year old man reported to police that Faulkner told him he used his position as a substitute teacher to “meet freshly 18-year old” males. The reporting person also knew Faulkner to be in a relationship with a younger man. When police interviewed Faulkner, he acknowledged making the remark and stated he may have said it “on a bad night” and didn’t seriously mean it. He also described the young man as a friend he met on the social media app, Grindr.

Police interviewed the 18-year-old Faulkner admitted to meeting on Grindr. The man told police that in early 2020, when he was 17 years old, he and Faulkner had met on several occasions and engaged in sexual activity. Faulkner also supplied him with marijuana vaping cartridges. He said Faulkner had not asked about his age.

According to the Wausau Police Department, Faulkner also held the position of senior pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church and School in Marshfield. He denied any inappropriate relationships through his substitute teaching or pastoral work and police say there is no evidence Faulkner used his position as a substitute teacher or pastor for the purpose of meeting young men. The church told Newschannel 7, “No one at Immanuel was involved in what took place.”

In an email sent to parents in August from the Wausau School District, the district explains the Wausau Police Department notified them of Faulkner’s arrest. They stated Faulkner was a former substitute teacher. According to the police, the crime did not involve students from either the Wausau or D.C. Everest School Districts and there is no evidence he used his position as a sub for the purposes of meeting underage individuals.

Faulkner is also facing similar charges in Langlade County.

