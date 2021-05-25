First Alert Weather : Strong storms possible Tuesday followed by much colder weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Warm and humid conditions continue for Tuesday, as a strong cold front approaches for the afternoon. As the cold front enters central Wisconsin, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible by the late afternoon and early evening hours across the area. While chances for severe thunderstorms remain somewhat low, if sunshine returns quickly Tuesday morning, this will lead to better chances for strong to severe storms later today. Some of the strongest storms may contain large hail and wind gusts over 60 mph throughout the day. There may be a small chance for an isolated tornado as well, especially in the early evening time frame.

Temperatures will turn sharply cooler for the middle of the work week, with high temperatures sliding back into the 60s by Wednesday as plenty of sunshine returns to central Wisconsin.

Another round of rainfall returns Thursday with temperatures cooling off back into the 50s for many daytime highs. While the showers and clouds will remain across Wisconsin at night, some night time lows will drop into the 30s at times.

Conditions will be monitored for the threat for frost for both early Friday morning and again Saturday morning, especially for areas outside of city limits.

The Memorial Day Holiday Weekend forecast looks to remain mainly dry to start, with a few showers returning for Monday afternoon and evening. Warmer temperatures return with high temps back in the seasonal lower 70s by Sunday and Memorial Day.

