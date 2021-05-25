Advertisement

Bucks use 10 first quarter threes to throttle Heat 132-98

(WBAY)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Bucks tied an NBA Playoff record by making 10 threes in the first quarter on their way to the 132-98 win.

Milwaukee was getting threes from every player, but perhaps the biggest spark was Bryn Forbes. The guard came off the bench and made five first-half threes on his way to a team-best 19 first-half points.

The Bucks made 15-of-29 attempts from deep in the first half. An outstanding 56.6%, which helped them hold a 78-51 lead at the break. Seventy-eight is the most points the Bucks have ever scored in the first half of a playoff game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied a team-high 31 points on 12-of-23 shooting. Khris Middleton chipped in 17. Jrue Holiday dished out 15 assists.

Milwaukee poured in 22 threes in the game. That would be a franchise playoff record.

The Bucks maintained a lead between 25-30 the rest of the way. Milwaukee holds a 2-0 series lead. Game 3 will be in Miami on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

