Bucks use 10 first quarter threes to throttle Heat 132-98

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Bucks tied an NBA Playoff record by making 10 threes in the first quarter on their way to the 132-98 win.

Milwaukee was getting threes from every player, but perhaps the biggest spark was Bryn Forbes. The guard came off the bench and made five first-half threes on his way to a team-best 19 first-half points.

The Bucks made 15-of-29 attempts from deep in the first half. An outstanding 56.6%, which helped them hold a 78-51 lead at the break. Seventy-eight is the most points the Bucks have ever scored in the first half of a playoff game.

78 points are the MOST in a first half in Bucks playoff history!! ☀️ @calm pic.twitter.com/TEZSOwMkQD — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 25, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied a team-high 31 points on 12-of-23 shooting. Khris Middleton chipped in 17. Jrue Holiday dished out 15 assists.

Jrue’s 15 assists are the most in a playoff game by a Buck since TJ Ford had 15 in 2006!! pic.twitter.com/OeAw661u6x — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 25, 2021

Milwaukee poured in 22 threes in the game. That would be a franchise playoff record.

The Bucks maintained a lead between 25-30 the rest of the way. Milwaukee holds a 2-0 series lead. Game 3 will be in Miami on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

