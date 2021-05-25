Advertisement

Allegiant announces one-time flight to New Orleans for Packers game

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Allegiant will carry a plane of Green Bay Packers fans to New Orleans for a special one-time only flight.

On Sept. 12, the Packers play the Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Allegiant has announced a nonstop flight to the Big Easy for a weekend adventure.

The flight will leave Appleton International Airport on Sept. 10 and return on Sept. 13. The flight departs Appleton at 10:28 a.m. and arrives in New Orleans at 12:55 p.m.

“Green Bay Packers fans are among the most devoted in the world and we know they are excited to get back into stands to cheer on their favorite athletes in person,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president of revenue. “Allegiant’s brand of nonstop, affordable flights provide the perfect opportunity for Packers’ fans to travel New Orleans. All of our flights take fans directly to their destinations without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

The return flight leaves New Orleans at 1:45 p.m. and arrives in Appleton at 4:15 p.m.

HOW TO BOOK TICKETS: https://www.allegiantair.com/

