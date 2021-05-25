Aaron Jones returns to the field with a heavy heart after his father’s death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW)- April 7th will be a day Aaron Jones will never forget. Jones’ father died due to complications from COVID-19.

“He’s everything to me,” said Jones. “He’s never missed a game. I know it’s something that he would want me to continue to do it.”

The 26-year-old is back on the field doing what his father loved watching him do. Jones will continue his journey of finding the end zone because that’s his sanctuary.

“I’m still gonna have my moment with him,” said Jones. “I know he’s still gonna be there. He has the best seat in the house.”

As much as Jones has given to the game, the game has given back to him in the form of a different family.

“I have a locker room full of brothers here who are making sure that I’m OK,” said Jones. “Some nights I’m there with them on their couch and different things like that. That’s what this game is all about is having your brothers all around you.”

The running back is leaning on his teammates, but there is one thing he is keeping to himself.

“It’s something I left with my dad,” said Jones. “It was our goal.”

Jones dedicated the rest of his career to his father, and said it was an honor to wear his father’s name on the back of his jersey.

