3 Marathon County Public Library employees on unpaid leave following meeting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Three employees of the Marathon County Public Library are on unpaid leave after a meeting of the board on May 19 in which the board went into closed session.

Marathon County administrator Lance Leonhard confirms to Newschannel 7 that Leah Giordano is stepping in as interim director while director Ralph Illick is on unpaid leave. The other two employees are Tom O’Neill and Matthew Derpinghaus, library support services manager.

Leonhard could not confirm the reason for their leave.

An attorney in the Office of Corporation Counsel for Marathon County says an investigation is ongoing, but could not give any details. The board has retained Milwaukee-based law firm Von Briesen & Roper to provide counsel.

The board is scheduled to meet in a special session on Thursday, May 27 at 8 a.m. in the Assembly room at the Marathon County Courthouse.

This is a developing story.

