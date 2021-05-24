WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 58: Sprinting Towards Another Milestone

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH’s Roisin Willis had one goal in mind entering 2021: She was going to qualify for the Olympic Trials. Last week, Willis ran a personal best time of 2:00.78 to qualify.

The race came after a difficult stretch of races that made an achievable goal seem just out of her grasp. Her race, which came just two weeks before the deadline, was the fourth-fastest in 800-meter history and fastest time ever for a 16-year-old.

Noah Manderfeld talks with Willis about coming agonizingly close to qualifying for the trials many times, all the way up until she broke the time she needed.

