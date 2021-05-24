Advertisement

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 58: Sprinting Towards Another Milestone

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH’s Roisin Willis had one goal in mind entering 2021: She was going to qualify for the Olympic Trials. Last week, Willis ran a personal best time of 2:00.78 to qualify.

The race came after a difficult stretch of races that made an achievable goal seem just out of her grasp. Her race, which came just two weeks before the deadline, was the fourth-fastest in 800-meter history and fastest time ever for a 16-year-old.

Noah Manderfeld talks with Willis about coming agonizingly close to qualifying for the trials many times, all the way up until she broke the time she needed.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts, you can click here.

