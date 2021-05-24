Wausau youth baseball community rallies around coach after injury

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau youth baseball coaching legend is recovering in the hospital after a bad fall led to a stroke.

The baseball community in central Wisconsin is rallying around Ron Carpenter to cover some of the medical costs for a man who former and current players say has positively impacted countless childhoods.

Over 40 years ago, Carpenter started a traveling baseball team for talented kids all over central Wisconsin, called the Wisconsin River Rats. The team has several age levels that compete in tournaments around the area.

Carpenter’s former players say he paid for their tournaments out of his own pocket, all for the love of the game. Now, they’re hoping to repay him.

“There aren’t many people who have contributed to baseball and impacted so many different generations of ball players and families in our community. His reach of people that he’s impacted is pretty impressive,” said Jon Winter, who played for the team in the early 1990s and is now a coach.

Carpenter brought together talented players spanning across the divides of Wausau East and West. In 2015, he was named Coach of the Year through the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.

“I’ve known Carp my entire life, and as somebody that was born and raised here in Wausau, we’re very fortunate to have Ron,” he said.

Nowadays, Carpenter’s impact is felt across another generation of Wausau ball players, as he would still come to help coach games.

“Like many other dads right now, we also have sons that have the opportunity to play on Carp’s team. My son played on the team on his 40th season, which was really special,” Winter said.

Jon’s son, Davis, proudly wears the red uniform.

“I think he loves the game, and he likes to hang out with kids, and help them improve,” said Davis Winter, reflecting on fun times spent with Carpenter in the dugout.

But after a bad fall at the beginning of May, Carpenter developed a blood clot that caused a stroke, requiring that he be transferred to Madison from Wausau. He’s facing years of physical therapy ad has lost some vision and most movement on his right side, according to a post on Go Fund Me by his family. His family has set up a fundraiser as he continues to recover in the hospital.

“You know, I think this is just a great opportunity for the baseball community to go back and give back to Ron Carpenter and his family for all the years, for 40 plus years of giving to us as ball players and our families,” Jon Winter said. “Ron has never asked for a dime.”

Giving kids not only the love of the game, but the bond of a team.

“When you’re together as a group of kids, you develop lifelong friendships. Many of the kids that I played with, I’m still friends with today,” Winter said.

Carpenter’s family says he’s slowly improving every day and wants to thank everyone for their support.

