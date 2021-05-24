‘The Incredible Hulk’ Lou Ferrigno shares his story of disabling hearing loss

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One out of every three people over the age of 65 in the United States are affected by disabling hearing loss. Half of those over 75 are affected. Research shows that aging adults with untreated hearing loss can be substantially affected by social isolation and loneliness which impacts brain health and quality of life.

Fitness expert, actor and pop culture icon Lou Ferrigno knows firsthand the challenges of living with hearing loss. He has been affected by hearing loss since he was a toddler because of ear infections and lost 80% of his hearing. Lou began wearing hearing aids by the age of four. Despite hearing loss, he was able to achieve tremendous professional success throughout his life. Lou decided to try an implantable hearing aid in 2011, but the procedure was unsuccessful, and the device was later removed. In February 2021, Lou underwent surgery for a cochlear implant. He now hears the world in a way he has never experienced in his adult life.

Once hearing loss becomes severe to profound, cochlear implants are the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved medical solution to treat it effectively. Cochlear implants are available for adults of any age with moderate to profound hearing loss who no longer receive benefit from hearing aids.

Lou joined Sunrise 7 on Monday to share his personal story and why he made the decision to get a cochlear implant. He was joined by Dr. Brian Kaplan who discussed how to know if you’re a good candidate.

